Carnforth firm receives major accreditation for defence, security and aerospace sectors

Carnforth firm LARS Communications has successfully attained JOSCAR accreditation.

JOSCAR (the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register) is a collaborative tool used by the defence, security and aerospace industries to act as a single repository for pre-qualification and compliance information relating to potential suppliers.

Using JOSCAR can determine if a supplier is “fit for business”, so LARS Communications are delighted to have received this stamp of approval.

Established by the ADS Group, the trade organisation representing the aerospace, defence, security and space industries in the United Kingdom, the JOSCAR system includes a growing number of prime contractors as registered buyers, including UK Ministry of Defence, NATS and BAE Systems among others.

Business development manager at LARS, Julian Cooper, is delighted to have satisfied the requirements to become listed on the JOSCAR register.

He said: “This accreditation assures our clients within the defence, security and aerospace sectors that the service we provide is not only of the highest quality, but also conforms to industry standards.”

As well as demonstrating that a supplier is fit for business, JOSCAR has several other benefits to buyers within these sectors:

*Easier regulatory requirement – provides a comprehensive, accurate and regularly updated insight into third party risk

*Single source of truth – thousands of third parties in an easily accessible system

*Reduced procurement timescales through instant access to third party information

*High quality validated information

*Cost and resource efficient

There are also several key benefits for suppliers, as well as to the industry. This is a much simpler route to demonstrating compliance to multiple customers at the same time, making it resource and time efficient.

For the industry as a whole, the JOSCAR mark will not only promote innovation and encourage new suppliers to enter these markets, but it will also improve the overall standard, quality and performance of suppliers to the industry.

JOSCAR covers company capability, all relevant industry accreditations, information security, corporate social responsibility, financial history and ethical operations. The accreditation mark is valued by some of the largest purchasers in the UK and indicates that LARS have satisfied the criteria, demonstrating commitment and the appropriate credentials.