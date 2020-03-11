Carnforth comms firm takes on dramatic Scottish island challenge

LARS Communications, an industry leader in radio site build and antenna system installation and commissioning based in Carnforth, is fast earning a reputation as a real ‘can-do’ company, thanks in no small part to operations such as the decommissioning job which they recently undertook on the remote Scottish island of Sule Skerry.

Sule Skerry is an uninhabited, rocky outcrop 35 miles west of Orkney’s mainland. Once home to just a lighthouse keeper, it is now a haven for wildlife, one of the many obstacles the company had to face.

Julian Cooper, LARS’ business development manager, said: “When our customer’s opening gambit was – I thought I’d get in touch because you’re a can-do company – you know the request is not going to be that straightforward. On paper, it seemed simple enough. Decommission the tower and cabin which were on the island and bring them back to the mainland to be disposed of. But that’s where straightforward stopped and challenging began.

“For instance, there’s no skip on Sule Skerry, and certainly nowhere you can safely dispose of any large metal objects. And of course, there was the wildlife issue of which we needed to be very mindful.”

Sule Skerry is a designated Special Protection Area (SPA) and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) for breeding seabirds. Seabirds are very sensitive to helicopter flights during their breeding seasons, so the window of opportunity was getting gradually smaller.

Mr Cooper said: “We were advised that the breeding season for puffins extends from early April to late August; from mid-March to late September for gannets; and from early February to mid-September for shags. When taken together, these breeding seasons mean that consent is not normally given for helicopter access between February 1 and September 30.

“We were also advised that the grassy, peat areas of Sule Skerry are covered in puffin burrows, so visitors are recommended to avoid walking on these areas where possible. What’s more, there are often seal pups on the island any time between November and March and they like the rocky area behind the mast.”

Taking advice from Scottish National Heritage, the team at LARS was eventually given access to Sule Skerry once the seals pups had left the rocks. But there were still decisions to be made in terms of the logistics: should they use a mooring vessel; or would it be possible for a helicopter to carry the structures to the mainland? What was the weight of the structure? Where would the helicopter land and refuel on the mainland? Finally, it was ascertained that the structures could be removed by helicopter, so LARS employed the services of PDG Aviation Services, who offer aerial lifting services.

Working in collaboration with PDG Aviation, LARS seized the small window of opportunity, transported the team to the island, dismantled the structure, transported the structure back to mainland Orkney in as few trips as possible, and finally lifted the crew from the island and returned them to the mainland. What’s more, the task was carried out with minimal disruption to island wildlife.

LARS projects manager, Nick Churchill, said: “This was a true test of sensitivity, logistics and collaboration and couldn’t have been successfully carried out without the assistance of local residents and businesses. It was a project that LARS were thrilled to be a part of. Well done to all those involved – we’re looking forward to the next email which references our ‘can-do attitude’.”