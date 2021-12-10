Carnforth beauty salon and family-run pharmacy victorious in prestigious Red Rose Awards 2021

Carnforth Pharmacy team, (L-R) Jenny Lambert, Karen Cowan, Ben Fell, and Emily Fell, receiving their New Business Award at the Red Rose Awards 2021.

Family-run Carnforth Pharmacy triumphed at a prestigious Lancashire-wide business awards event, winning the coveted New Business Award.

The pharmacy was selected as a finalist and subsequently won the New Business Award category, which recognises the unique circumstances and challenges that 2020 brought for new business start-ups and celebrates the achievements and opportunities the finalists have overcome.

Pharmacist Ben Fell and his wife Emily, a graphic designer - who bought Carnforth Pharmacy in September 2020, launching the business at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – were interviewed as part of the award’s rigorous judging process, competing with new businesses from across the county for the title.

Celebrating success. The team at Gilded Dreams delighted to have been crowned the best salon in Lancashire

The pair attended a glittering event at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, alongside team members, Karen Cowan and Jenny Lambert, where they were presented with the award by ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson.

Superintendent Pharmacist and co-owner at Carnforth Pharmacy, Ben Fell, said: “We’re unbelievably proud to have won the New Business Award at this year’s Red Rose Awards. Launching Carnforth Pharmacy in the middle of a pandemic was a real challenge, but we have thrived over the past year and supported our patients, customers and community, and this award is amazing recognition of that.”

“We would like to thank our wonderful Carnforth Pharmacy team, Karen, Jenny and Jan, for all their hard work, our patients and customers for their support, and we look forward to many more years of service in Carnforth and the surrounding communities.”

Meanwhile, beauty salon Gilded Dreams, on Preston Street, was crowned the best beauty salon in Lancashire.

Delighted salon owner Jennifer Hanford, said: "We are so thrilled to have received this recognition, but we know we could never have achieved this without the unwavering support of our amazing

clients and our incredibly talented therapists. Gilded Dreams Salon opened its doors over five years ago with the aim to provide luxury and everyday services to both women and men at an

affordable price because we all deserve a little pampering.