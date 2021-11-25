B&Q opens new 'compact' store in Asda Lancaster

The B&Q store opening within Asda Lancaster, November 24 2021. Picture by Tom Maddick.

The new store sits inside the Asda Lancaster store, providing customers easy access to a broad range of great value products and the opportunity to complete many different shopping activities in a single trip.

Customers can also place an order here for home delivery or Click & Collect.

The store within Asda Lancaster is the first of three more new concession stores within Asda supermarkets to open this year

The B&Q concession in Asda Lancaster will offer a range of paint as well as tools, hardware and other DIY essentials

Customers will be able to shop B&Q’s full range here and order a broader range of products online for collection from the store .

Jamie Bunting, regional manager, B&Q, said: “We’re delighted to be opening the new B&Q concession store within Asda Lancaster and to be providing customers with a more convenient way to shop for home improvement products and services.”

“The B&Q concession within Asda Lancaster will have a great selection of DIY essential items, expert help and advice from our colleagues, as well as digital access to our broader range of products.”

“We recognise that the way customers shop is always changing, and this is just one way we want to make lives of our customers easier and able to access materials and equipment closer to their homes.”

Zara Hunter, store manager at Asda Lancaster, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by B&Q as one of their new compact B&Q stores.

"Customers will be able to access a range of B&Q’s essential home improvement products and expert advice alongside their regular shop, as part of a wider investment that will bring a broader range of great value products and services to our store.”