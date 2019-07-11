Bolton-le-Sands pub set to re-open after £500,000 refurb

A village pub is due to re-open this week following a £500,000 refurbishment.

The Royal Hotel in Main Street, Bolton-le-Sands, also has a new landlord in place, after the pub was purchased by Punch Taverns from Mitchells of Lancaster earlier this year.

The new look Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands

Jason Allison, 32, who has previously run city centre bars in Leeds, as well as country dining pubs and restaurants, said the aim was to maintain the “village local” feel, but also to attract people from further afield and become a destination food pub as well.

The pub is due to re-open today, Thursday, July 11, at 4pm, with the Mayor of Lancaster in attendance.

Jason said the pub’s Sunday roasts would be a signature dish, with head chef Rob Mason – who has previously worked as a sous chef under Lancashire Michelin Star chef Nigel Howarth – at the helm in the kitchen.

Jason said: “First and foremost we’re still a village local that services the needs of locals and residents and maintains very good relations with the village.

Staff at the new look Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands.

“We’re also targeting a destination food trade as a modern dining pub that is dog and family friendly.

“Our menus are all fresh food focused using local butchers, fruit and veg suppliers and fishmongers etc.

“Our menus cover all of the usual pub classics but we’ve refined them as much as we can working on delivering something just a little bit different with a bit of restaurant flair.

“Alongside a diverse and up-market menu, we offer daily specials which reflect the best of seasonal fresh produce, whether that’s using game, fresh fish, innovative dishes inspired across a number of cuisines.

“We don’t want to be just like every other pub, we want a real point of difference.

“As a huge foodie myself, we try to develop menus together that are accessible, but as creative as we can make them, especially making use of our specials boards for the really creative stuff.”

The Royal Hotel will employ 20 staff, with many of the previous staff being retained.

Jason added: “In terms of the refurbishment, there’ll be nothing left of the old décor.

“We’ve ripped out the bar, the toilets, all furniture, fittings, carpets and signage and are also fully renovating the seven guest bedrooms we let.

“We’ve spent around half a million on the refurb over four weeks of closure although nothing structural.

“We’ve had around 20-30 contractors on site every day working some long days to get all the work done on time.

“It will look totally different!”

For more information visit The Royal Hotel Bolton-le-Sands on Facebook.