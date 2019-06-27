Back to back awards for Lancaster wedding stationery designer

When Jess Dick founded ‘Jeccabox’ luxury online stationers in 2017, her dream was to produce the best quality party, business, and gift stationery.

Close to her heart was producing perfect personalised wedding stationery, designed to make her couples’ big day that little bit more special.

In barely two years since taking the leap, numerous compliments, feedback and recommendations have proved it was the right thing to do, sending Jeccabox from strength to strength. Now Jess’s vision has been further endorsed by prestigious national awards recognition two years in a row.

During a rigorous three-month selection and judgement process, the experts at LUXlife’s Global Wedding Awards analysed all nominations to determine the top individuals, firms and products serving the wedding industry. When they contacted Jess to say she’d been awarded ‘Best Wedding Stationer in the North West of England’ for an unprecedented second year in a row, she couldn’t believe her ears.

Jess, from Lancaster, said: “I had to ask them to repeat it! Receiving this award for the second time in a row is incredible, and rewards all the nerves I had in taking the plunge to work for myself! I just love working with couples, designing their wedding stationery to suit their personalities and individual styles.”

While her online designs are reaching customers far from home, Lancaster based Leaving a well paid but uncreative job, 29-year-old Jess used her BA in interior design to design everything wedding stationery related, from bespoke invitations and ‘save the date’ cards to table plans, place names, table layouts and even ‘thank you’ gifts.

The judges praised Jess’s creative vision in working with individual clients in person and online to bring a little extra sparkle, not just to the ceremony but encompassing the whole wedding experience. The online reach of the business is something Jess is now looking to expand.

“This award couldn’t have come at a better time, as this year I’m taking another leap by upgrading our online shop to a full bespoke service, catering to all budgets,” she said.