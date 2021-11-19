As well as keeping its central offices in Lancaster, employees based around the country will be allowed the option to either work from home or from a serviced office of their choosing, either part-time or full-time, which Novi will fund against a certain budget per employee.

With a team of 10 employees, Novi Digital is an award-winning B2B SEO and PPC specialist agency, using automation, AI and machine learning to deliver campaigns for over 300 clients in the UK and around the world.

Novi Digital managing director, Aaron Crewe, said: “Like most agencies, Novi adapted to working from home during the Covid crisis. But after consulting with our team and discussing various ideas, we’ve decided to increase the options for our staff by allowing them to work at their local Regus or WeWork or other serviced office if they prefer that to working from home, and we will cover the cost against an agreed budget.

Aaron Crewe and members of the Novi team at the Lancaster office

“Although most of our staff are Lancaster-based, we also have team members based in York, Cheshire, London and now the US and Canada. Providing a system that allows the team to work genuinely from anywhere actually helps us when working with international clients in different time zones too, so providing a full mix of options benefits our clients and the business as well as team happiness and efficiency.