Apprenticeship Challenge: The opportunity opens up so many doors, says apprentice Liam

The Morecambe Visitor has teamed up with Lancaster & Morecambe College to make a difference to businesses and young people in the town.

We're encouraging businesses to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days in our 100 in 100 campaign (#lmc100in100).

Today apprentice Liam McEvoy shares his story of what being an apprentice has meant to him.

For some people an apprenticeship is the start of a lifelong career in their chosen trade.

But for others, like Liam McEvoy, it's as much about getting paid while you organise the building blocks of a future career.

Liam is a Business Administration Apprentice at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

He works in the office dealing with professional courses for employment, qualifications and the management of the Business Conference Centre.

Asked what his favourite part of the apprenticeship is, he answers with a smile: "Getting paid mainly! But I am also lucky to work with a great team and we often have a friendly chat while we work."

As well as the obvious attraction of being paid, Liam is busy making himself more employable in the future.

He explains: "I plan to achieve both my Maths and English qualifications and I also want to fully complete this apprenticeship and achieve a qualification in Business Administration.

"After my apprenticeship is over, I plan on moving to something different but I’m not entirely sure yet.

"However, I know that the skills I am developing are transferable across a range of jobs, so I feel confident I will find something I enjoy."

Liam's role at the college includes updating and processing enrolments on all of the short courses and professional qualifications, arranging hospitality and planning for events in the conference centre and general administration tasks.

It has all helped to develop his customer service and time management skills, as well as giving him more experience in work, more knowledge and more qualifications.

To quote the cliché, Liam is earning while he's learning and it suits him extremely well.

The college is well-equipped to provide all the help he needs.

So would he advise someone considering their future to opt for an apprenticeship?

"I would tell them to go for it," says Liam,

"In my opinion it’s a much better choice, as it’s an opportunity to gain skills, work experience, knowledge and it’s a way to work your way up to the top.

"It just opens so many doors for you.

"You’re also going to be earning money as well, which is a massive plus."

How you can support the #lmc100in100 campaign:

If you’re a local company and would like to hire an apprentice, upskill your workforce or learn more about the options, then call L&M College on 01524 521483

If you want to be an apprentice, then ring 01524 66215 or 0800 306306

You can also email info@lmc.ac.uk or visit the L&M College website www.lmc.ac.uk