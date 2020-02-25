Apprenticeship Challenge: Lucas says his role gives him a sense of pride

The Morecambe Visitor has teamed up with Lancaster & Morecambe College to make a difference to both businesses and young people in the town.

We're encouraging businesses to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days in our 100 in 100 campaign (#lmc100in100).

Today apprentice Lucas Heaton shares his story of what being an apprentice has meant to him.

Taking up an apprenticeship doesn't have to mean putting on overalls and pairing up with a tradesman.

These days there are a massive range of varied opportunities as different sectors seek to take advantage of bringing young people in on the ground floor.

A great example is Lucas Heaton, working through his apprenticeship at Promenade Music in Morecambe.

Lucas said: "My days are never the same.

"I could be dealing with customers’ requests in-store one minute and then the next I could be on a conference call to global companies to work out plans for future shows and in-store work."

Promenade Music is a small independent store supplying everything from musical instruments to the smallest accessories.

Lucas mainly works within the orchestral department and specialises in the classical divisions of many companies supplied by his shop.

The variety means Lucas can learn the more generic skills that would be comparable to many of those offered by a more traditional apprenticeship.

He explains: "I have learned so much about the retail industry whilst being an apprentice and look forward to the future opportunities it can offer me.

"Although we are a specialist, independent company, the skills I am learning are transferable across a range of sectors."

As well as introducing apprentices to specific roles, apprenticeships are invaluable at providing people with more general life and workplace experience.

That is exactly what Promenade Music has been able to do for Lucas.

He said: "My apprenticeship has offered creative challenges and has helped me develop skills which mean I am able to work in diverse environments, as well as opening doors to other opportunities in the music retail sector.

"I’ve had the opportunity to work on a number of different events, across the UK, where I have been involved in organising shows.

"It is exciting and gives me a great sense of pride.

"I feel like I have learned a lot."

How you can support the #lmc100in100 campaign:

If you’re a local company and would like to hire an apprentice, upskill your workforce or learn more about the options, then call L&M College on 01524 521483

If you want to be an apprentice, then ring 01524 66215 or 0800 306306

You can also email info@lmc.ac.uk or visit the L&M College website www.lmc.ac.uk