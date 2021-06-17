Aldi could open another new supermarket in Lancaster

Aldi opened a new store in Lancaster in 2020.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

The areas in Lancashire where it is now looking for sites are Colne/Nelson, Darwen, Lancaster, Ormskirk and Penwortham.

A new store in Lancaster would add to those already in the area, in Marine Road West, Morecambe Road, and the one in Aldcliffe Road which opened last year.

Aldi which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.