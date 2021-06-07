The Dukes theatre in Lancaster reveals fairy-tale summer plans

After a two-year absence, the Lancaster theatre will delight audiences once again when it presents Grimm Tales: Witches, Wolves, Fairies and Frogs from July 27-August 22.

Lancaster’s Williamson Park is the spellbinding setting for fairy tales to be told as the audience follow the drama by moving from one fantastic location to another.

Their magical journey will take them through a world of witches, wizards, fairies and frogs in this fun and fresh adaptation of the Brothers Grimm’s beloved fairy tales.

The Dukes production of Grimm Tales runs from July 27-August 22 in Williamson Park, Lancaster.

With the enchanting park as their backdrop, it falls to some unlikely storytellers to lead the audience through all the twists and turns of these famous stories adapted by Andrew Pollard.

Full of catchy songs, fantastic sets and dazzling costumes, this laugh out loud story will sprinkle magic on summer in Lancaster.

The Dukes is so excited to be teaming up once again with Williamson Park to bring the fantastic park show back to Lancaster for 2021," said The Dukes director, Karen O'Neill.

After a small break and the forced cancellation in 2020, we are raring to go with this year's production which has been made to meet all the safety guidelines. There will be a reduced number of tickets this year to support social distancing but all the magic and fun of park shows is still there.

We are working with an amazing creative team and we cannot wait for everyone to join us on this adventure."

Grimm Tales: Witches, Wolves, Fairies and Frogs is directed by Sarah Punshon who also directed The Dukes outdoor production of The Three Musketeers in 2018.

The Dukes has been entertaining generations of families with their summer promenade shows since 1987, attracting a total of more than a half a million people.

Grimm Tales: Witches, Wolves, Fairies and Frogs runs on Tuesdays-Sundays from July 27-August 22 at 7.15pm. Tickets are priced £20 and must be booked in advance. Social distancing measures will be in place, limiting audience numbers to 250 per show.