Simon Amstell brings his unique brand of comedy to Lancaster Grand Theatre

‘Spirit Hole’ is a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more.

Simon Amstell (Benjamin, Carnage, Grandma’s House) has won two British Comedy Awards, an RTS Award, a Broadcast Award, a Chortle Award and has been nominated for a BAFTA. Tickets for the show on Thursday September 16 at 8pm cost £35 (premium) /£25 (standard). Suitable for ages 15+.