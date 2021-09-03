Simon Amstell brings his unique brand of comedy to Lancaster Grand Theatre
With his first stand up tour since the release of internationally-acclaimed feature film - ‘Benjamin’ and Netflix Special ‘Set Free’, Simon Amstell brings ‘Spirit Hole’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre.
‘Spirit Hole’ is a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more.
Simon Amstell (Benjamin, Carnage, Grandma’s House) has won two British Comedy Awards, an RTS Award, a Broadcast Award, a Chortle Award and has been nominated for a BAFTA. Tickets for the show on Thursday September 16 at 8pm cost £35 (premium) /£25 (standard). Suitable for ages 15+.
Call the box office on 01524 64695 or visit the website at www.lancastergrand.co.uk.