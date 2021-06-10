Morecambe Fringe night of comedy at Kanteena

Founder director Matt Panesh said: “ We’ve a superb bill, Josh Jones is opening, nominated for the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year, and a BBC Comedy award finalist .

"Next up is Laura Monmoth, she won best show at the Morecambe Comedy Festival I ran a couple of years back.

"Headlining we have Freddy Quinne, his Amazon Prime Special has amassed over half a million views and he’s just on the verge of the big time.

"We also have a super secret special guest comedian. I’ll be MC-ing the night as I have to get into shape myself.”