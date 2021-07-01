Lancaster Footlights present two one-act plays at Lancaster Grand theatre
Lancaster Footlights theatre group present two one-act plays by David Tristram: the first half, Last Tango in Little Grimley; the second half, The Fat Lady sings in Little Grimley.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:30 pm
They both involve challenges to the survival of the Little Grimley Dramatic Society and are comedies, involving the decisions to firstly put on a show involving a sizzling, saucy comedy and the second to put on an award-winning musical to compete with a newly-formed rival society.
Could this finally spell the end of the society? Don’t be so sure. It’s never over ……..until the Fat Lady sings!
Two one-act plays in Little Grimley is at Lancaster Grand theatre on Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9, at 7.30pm.
Tickets range from £8 to £32, call the box office on 01524 64695.