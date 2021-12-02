Lancaster Footlights present Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at Lancaster Grand

The production team are busy behind the curtains setting the scene for the well-loved tale about a brave boy and his heroic quest to climb the magic beanstalk, rescue Princess Charlotte and defeat Buster Gut-Bucket, the fearsome giant in the sky.

This year’s production is set to be the most magical yet with numerous catchy song and dance numbers highlighted by special lighting effects, bubble machines, snow machines and streamers designed to leave the young audience captivated. The theatre uses Chauvet geysers to provide an equivalent to pyrotechnics without the smoke.

The show is packed with the usual comedy, puns, and slapstick humour and plenty of audience participation with the famous “its behind you” and “oh yes, it is” routines set to music and dancing in between. Join the Lancaster Grand and the cast of cherished characters such as Fairy Sugardust, Jack’s mother Dotty, Buttermilk the cow and Piccalli the witch for this very special Lancaster Footlights production of Jack and the Beanstalk. The pantomime runs from December 4 - 30. Tickets from here or tel: 01524 64695.