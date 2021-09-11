Lancaster Corrie star's own play to be performed at The Dukes Lancaster

Best Girl has been written by Christine Mackie who plays Dr Susan Gaddas in Coronation Street.

Corrie star Christine Mackie has written the play Best Girl about losing her veteran father to suicide – and she will be played by her daughter Lois.

Christine, who plays Dr Susan Gaddas on the cobbles, said: “Lois had the opportunity to do a scratch night and I wrote the piece for her. It is based on

my life experience as a kid but updated to present-day Manchester. It is about what happens to the child of a veteran.

“Everybody is very familiar with the problems that veterans face, the experiences they have when they have served, and when they come back.

But this is what happens to the generation after and it is much funnier than it sounds.”

Best Girl is a love story set at the intersection of two domestic dramas.

When Annie falls for Jim she also unearths a secret, literally from the attic, that leads her to confront her own family’s demons.

The focus of the latter has been switched from an actual tragedy that followed WWII to a fictional one in the wake of the Gulf War - a poignant story following the social-political issues surrounding the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lois Mackie, who has followed her mother’s footsteps onto the cobbles playing journalist Chris Goulding, will take on the role of Annie. She said: “It sounds like it is going to be sad, but it is fairly uplifting.”

Finalist in the 2019 LET Awards and nominated for Best Actor, Best Drama and Writing for Stage Aware at GMFringe this one-woman tour-de-force show, that received rave reviews during the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival addresses the story behind those that are left by those that are lost.

Directed by Kayleigh Hawkins Best Girl will show at The Dukes, Lancaster from Sept 23-25 at 7.30 pm. Tickets are priced £12/£11 from the box office tel: 01524 598500 or for booking enquiries email [email protected]