Haunting theatre show coming to Morecambe in time for Halloween

The Haunting of Blaine Manor is heading to The Platform in Morecambe.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor by Joe O’Byrne is set in England in 1953 and follows renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, who is invited to attend a seance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, a building with a horrific history, Blaine Manor.

Even the locals won’t set foot there as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed.

His arrival at the manor has awoken something though, something horrific within the walls. As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him…

Written and directed by Joe O’Byrne, in the spirit of M R James, England’s most accomplished ghost story writer (Casting The Runes, Whistle And I’ll Come to You My Lad, The Haunted Doll’s House), and with a nod to classic black and white films, this is an award-winning production.

Featuring a firecracker, cast of Peter Slate, Jo Haydock, Phil Dennison, Andrew Yates, Ed Barry and Joe O’Byrne, the play incorporates a chilling sound design and haunting title them by Justin Wetherill.