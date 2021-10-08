Family programme of events at The Dukes Lancaster this autumn

But that won’t stop the fun as your imagination is set to run wild as The Dukes delight younger audiences with their fabulous family programme of some of the most well known children’s stories.

Swinging in this October is the wonderful story of Tarzanna; a playful aerial theatre show for all the family to enjoy.

Join the performers as they climb, jump and swing through the air in this acrobatic show which takes Anna on a stunning journey through the jungle of her dreams led by a mischievous bunch of wild animals.

The full cast of The Very Hungry Caterpillar at The Dukes, Lancaster.

This magical production is sure to have both younger and older audiences marvel as performers majestically move around the theatre supported by a host of cheeky characters.

As one set of animals leave, another enters as The Dukes welcomes the timeless classic: The Very Hungry Caterpillar, as this childhood favourite jumps off the page and comes to life.

Created by author/illustrator Eric Carle this story has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 43m copies worldwide with his iconic colourful hand-painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories being recognised across the globe.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has been introducing generations of children to a bigger, brighter world – and to their first experience of reading itself – and who knows, this story may even introduce some children to their first ever theatre experience too.

Leading us out of November is the delightful story of The Little Prince who leaves behind his own tiny asteroid and beloved rose and journeys through the universe, coming face-to-face with the baffling world of grown-ups.

Based on the world famous story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince is brought to life using Protein’s award-winning mix of dance, humour, singing and spoken word. And finally, to finish the year is a magical festive family production of Beauty and the Beast.

Filled with magic, dancing and songs you’ll love to sing along to, follow the story of Bella who, with her mother, live alone in the countryside, scrimping and saving to make ends meet.

But, not far from their farm, in the forest, there is a terrible secret waiting to be uncovered that has made the land barren.

Kidnapped by the fearsome Beast, Bella discovers that he might not be the mean-spirited creature that she has been told about – and that the curse he is under can be broken.

This is Beauty & The Beast done Dukes-style. Join the venue this Christmas as they bring Beauty & The Beast to The Round theatre.

Created by the team who brought you our highly acclaimed productions of Cinderella: A Fairytale and Sleeping Beauty, this brand-new production is a thoroughly festive adventure for all the family.