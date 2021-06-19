Dragon theatre show visits The Dukes in Lancaster
Families are in for a treat with When Another Dragon Roars, which visits The Dukes in Lancaster on Saturday, June 26.
The show sees a mother and son – together on a camping trip – share stories about dragons – scary ones, sulky ones, funny ones – and discover that emotions, like dragons, are tricky beasts.
Bringing together Petite Ullaloom’s and Altered Scale’s unique storytelling style When Another Dragon Roars is directed by award-winning children’s writer and director Kevin Dyer.
A show for children and adults alike, there are two chances to see the performance at the Lancaster theatre at 11am and 2pm on June 26.
Tickets cost £8 from www.dukeslancaster.org, with advanced booking are required.