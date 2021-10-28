Drag Race UK stars in adult pantomime Rapunzel at Morecambe's Winter Gardens

Adult pantomime Rapunzel is coming to Morecambe Winter Gardens this Saturday.

Written and directed by Davey Hopper, Rapunzel is a fast-paced and glittering show sound-tracked to pop’s most iconic tunes and anthems with costumes, dramatic lighting, group numbers and a very naughty, laugh a minute script.

It features an All-Star international Drag Cast, including Drag Race UK Season 2 finalist Ellie Diamond, Drag Race USA Series 13 icon, Tamisha Iman, Season 6 and All-Star Season 6 Trinity K Bonet and Season 3 and All Star Seasons 1 and 5 Alexis Mateo.

Complete with glittering sets and more sequins than ‘Ru Paul’s Wardrobe’ and, of course, a back catalogue of pop songs, cheesy anthems and a love duet! It’s going to be camp and maybe just a little bit filthy too! This performance is suitable for age 13+.

Davey Hopper, director and writer said: “I am over the moon that I’ve been asked to direct this fabulous show. We have put

together an amazing group of both cast and creatives. I just cannot wait to get in that rehearsal room and start making

some filthy adult pantomime magic with them all.”

Ellie Diamond, Drag Race Season Two finalist: “It’s good to get back into theatre as I did a lot of acting when I was younger. The process of learning lines, direction and choreography is exciting. It’s been a very exciting to meet my

American sisters Tamisha, Alexis and Trinity and swap stories and share experiences about Drag Race. I’m excited to get

on tour, to meet everyone and put on a show. Remember: Dress up, don’t dress down, just make sure there’s no H&M.”

Alexis Mateo, Drag Race USA Season 3 and All-Stars Season 1 & 5 said: “I’m very excited to finally be touring the UK. It’s the first time I’ll actually get to explore the cities we’re visiting. It’s my first time back in theatre since I worked at

Disney playing Aladdin for seven years.

“This will also be the first time doing a production where I’m singing live on stage. I’m excited to meet everyone in every city we

visit.”