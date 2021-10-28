Dracula - The Untold Story at The Dukes.

The scene is New Year’s Eve, 1965, London. Just before midnight, as revellers celebrate the beginning of another year, a young woman enters Marylebone Police Station and confesses to a brutal murder.

She claims to be Mina Harker, the last living survivor of the intrepid group that brought about Count Dracula’s destruction some 70 years before. But Mina Harker has not been seen since 1901. And if she were alive, she would be 90 years-old.

Unfolding on stage as a live graphic novel and using the latest digital technologies imitating the dog are known for, Dracula: The Untold Story is a chilling new version of the classic gothic vampire tale that you thought you knew so well.

Andrew Quick, co-director and Artistic Director of imitating the dog theatre company said: “It’s extremely exciting to be working on this new adaptation of Dracula. We are doing something quite different with the story, coming at it afresh. We have great respect for Bram Stoker’s original storyline, and we do revisit it a lot in our production.

“But I think this version is relevant to our times and we cannot wait to be in front of audiences again. It’s been too long.”

Dracula: The Untold Story’s cast will feature Matt Prendergast (Night of The Living Dead™ - Remix and The Train, imitating the dog), Adela Rajnović (Who They Were, Etcetera Theatre and Night of The Living Dead™ - Remix, imitating the dog) and new cast member Riana Duce (The Good Book, Slung Low and Cinderella: A Fairy Tale, Dukes Lancaster) as Mina Harker.

imitating the dog has been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 23 years. Its work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals, and events across the world.

Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms and Heart of Darkness.

Last year the company produced Airlock, a live-action graphic novel as part of the BBC, The Space and Arts Council England’s Culture in Quarantine programme.