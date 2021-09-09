Mikron Theatre is bringing their play A Dog’s Tale to Overton.

A Dog’s Tale will be performed at The Ship Hotel, Overton today, (Thursday, September 9) at 6.30pm.

The atmosphere at most Mikron performances is disarmingly informal, but don’t mistake informality for simplicity – in its laid back way, it’s an ambitious undertaking, and dogs are welcome at most Mikron venues.

The story goes: Linda and her wayward rescue dog Gary are pursued by security through the halls and history of Crufts, accused of a terrible crime.

When Charles Cruft, the ‘Greatest Showman in Dogdom’, held his first show in 1891, he had a sense that dog ownership and breeding was about to become pretty big.

In this extraordinary world of heroic hounds, pampered pedigrees and naughty nobblers, does Gary have what it takes to win the day?

A Dog’s Tale is directed by Rachel Gee, designed by Celia Perkins, music composed and directed by Rebekah Hughes. The cast will feature Rachel Benson (Redcoats, Mikron Theatre), Thomas Cotran (Loserville, Union Theatre), James McLean (Much Ado about Nothing, Northern Broadsides) and Elizabeth Robin (The Little Mermaid, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool).

Why a play about dogs? Why not? Mikron tells the stories of the people behind the big events in history and the things that are close to our hearts.

A great story, cracking songs and versatile quartet of actor musicians will guide audiences through the halls and history of Crufts.

Playwright and cat lover Poppy Hollman said about her new play: “I’ve written over 20 characters to be played by only four actors, but I know they’ll enjoy the challenge of bringing it to life!

“I was picked to write the play after participating in Mikron’s 2018 Writer’s Scheme: it’s my first professional commission.

“It’s been a delight to work for Mikron, a company whose creativity and ethos I love.

“I can’t wait to see them work their magic on ‘A Dog’s Tale’.

Director Rachel Gee said: “A Dog’s Tale is my first directing job with Mikron and it’s the ideal show for me as a dog owner. We can’t wait to welcome audiences (and their dogs) to shows up and down the country. Dog lover or not, this is the perfect night out for fun, laughter and wonderful songs.”

In 2021, Mikron Theatre Company will embark on its 49th year of touring.

Based in the village of Marsden, at the foot of the Yorkshire Pennines, Mikron Theatre Company is like no other.

For starters, it tours for most of the year on board a vintage narrowboat, secondly, it puts on shows in places that other theatre companies wouldn’t dream of: a play about growing-your-own shown in allotments; a play about bees performed next to hives, a play about chips to audiences in a fish and chips restaurant, as well as plays about hostelling in YHA.