Family films to be shown at Vue Lancaster this summer

A collection of firm family favourite films will be arriving first, including mini-movies based on the books of bestselling children’s author, Julia Donaldson.

From Friday, July 2, children can look forward to meeting Bing and animal friends in Bing’s Animal Stories, as well as two of literature’s most infamous characters from two classic picture books by Donaldson: The Gruffalo and Zog.

From Friday, July 16, Timmy Time also arrives, as Timmy and his friends go on an adventure to the seaside in their first showing on film: Timmy’s Cinema Adventure.

Space Jam - A New Legacy. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

From Friday, July 16, families can get lost in the ancient world of the Croodacious period, as everyone’s favourite prehistoric clan returns in The Croods 2: A New Age. Grug continues to lead his family through an increasingly dangerous world, and although all seems saved when they stumble upon a secluded Eden of plenty, they discover they are not alone. The Croods will have to cast aside their differences with the newly acquainted, more evolved Bettermans Clan, and come together to fend off a new common menace.

For those who prefer to escape to another planet, the long-awaited sequel to one of cinema’s most classic family films also finally arrives, in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Taking on the mantle from his legendary basketball predecessor, Michael Jordan, modern-day superstar and all-time great, LeBron James, teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes to defeat the Goon Squad on the court - a team of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars.

Diane Edwards, general manager at Vue Lancaster said: “We’ve got a packed line-up of fun-filled, exciting content for all the family to enjoy over the summer holidays.

“We know that families won’t find it as easy to get away on their holidays as they usually would this year, so we’re delighted to provide another way for children and adults alike to switch off from the outside world and get lost in great stories together instead.”