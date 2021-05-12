More creative workshops taking place in Kirkby Lonsdale from May 23

Ginni Koppenhol, artist leading Gratitude Gallery smartphone photography workshops (online).

Together, the online and face-to-face workshops offer opportunities for anyone who needs the time and space to recharge and adjust to the new normal as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

The online programme started two weeks ago over Zoom with Gratitude Gallery, a smartphone photography workshop led by artist Ginni Koppenhol.

Gratitude Gallery teaches photography skills which can be used to feel grateful in everyday life and booking is open for another two workshops on Friday afternoons over the next couple of weeks.

Sue Flowers, artist leading Tree of Life working with clay workshop (face-to-face) and director of Green Close.

The second online workshop Myths and Legends is a mapmaking workshop led by illustrator Kremena Dimitrova which commenced on Sunday.

However, it was so successful that it has been extended for another week in June for the participants to work with the artist and codesign a collaborative map of their work.

A collaborative map is being co-designed in June and will be displayed in the window of the Tourist Information and Gift Shop later this summer.

The second online workshop is called Gratitude Gallery, a smartphone photography workshop led by artist Ginni Koppenhol which teaches photography skills to feel grateful in everyday life. Booking is open for two more weeks with workshops on Friday May 14 and 21 at 1.30 – 3pm.

Kremena Dimitrova, artist leading Myths and Legends mapmaking workshop (online).

There will also be a face-to-face programme starting from Sunday May 23 taking place in Lunesdale Hall.

Kirkby Towntastic, a making and drawing workshop with Danielle Chappell Aspinwall, will take place both indoors and outdoors while Tree of Life, a working with clay workshop with Sue Flowers, will take place indoors making ceramic candlesticks.

Kirkby Towntastic will take place both indoors and outdoors, offering a livelier way to destress, while Tree of Life is an indoors workshop making ceramic candlesticks inspired by nature.

The work from both face-to-face programmes will be displayed to the community on a voluntary basis, bringing the Lune Valley together as bunting is put up around town and candlesticks will be displayed in St Mary’s Church.

Danielle Chappell-Aspinwall, artist leading Kirkby Towntastic making and drawing workshops.

These taster sessions will lead onto the wider Phoenix Rising programme, funded by the Thriving Communities grant from the National Academy for Social Prescribing, Arts Council England, Natural England and Historic England which has been offered to help communities across North and Central Lancashire and South Cumbria recover from coronavirus and rise out of Lockdown together.

Further details and booking information can be found at www.KirkbyLonsdale.info/phoenix-rising/ or by enquiring at the Kirkby Lonsdale Tourist Information and Gift Shop on Main Street.

Danielle Chappell Aspinwall, Kirkby Towntastic Artist, said: “"I'm really looking forward to running the first face to face workshop for 'Kirkby Towntastic' project and it's going to be a fantastic opportunity for people to socialise, learn something new, share their fantastic memory's or views of Kirkby Lonsdale into celebratory fun!

"It's been a long time some folk have been in a face to face workshop so I will ensure they feel safe and at ease to unwind and let their hair down to enjoy. I'm so excited to finally deliver 'Kirkby Towntastic' meeting the local community and uncover the fantastic stories through art, since that's what it's all about."