Things to do this weekend (September 23 to 24)

As we enter autumn, here's some events for you to try out:

PAID: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, September 24

One of the best funky jazz bands around are playing their regular slot at The Ferret in Preston on Sunday. Featuring Harold Salisbury on saxes, Norman Helm on bass, Tom Vernon on guitar and the mighty Jonathan Hartley on drums, you can expect some fine tunes to wind down your weekend. Music starts at 9pm and admission is £3.

PAID: Big Fish Little Fish, Lancaster, Sunday, September 24

Big Fish Little Fish family raves include a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs. Club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance help create the atmosphere of a real rave. As well as a play and chill out area for babies, the events have a themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table. BFLF are at Lancaster University and K-Klass will be on the decks with a house and (grown-up) dance music set and a live PA by the Bobbi Depasois. It runs from 2pm until 4.30pm. Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for children.

FREE: Preston Pulse Community Celebration Day, Preston, Sunday, September 24

Bringing local communities together for a day of family fun, food and performances. There will be stalls filled with food, crafts and culture - from card making to food inspired by Romania. Or you can enjoy performances from choirs, bands and singers, coupled with a variety of dance styles on Harris street. Watch and enjoy or show your moves with the mass participation dance. A great opportunity to see the diversity in our city. It’s being held on the Flag Market in Preston from 11.30am until 3pm.

PAID: Motorcycle Hill Sprint, Carnforth, Sunday, September 24

Get your helmets ready and head to Leighton Hall, near Carnforth, to witness the exhilarating motorcycle hill sprint. Organised by Ian Sherrard, of Sherrard Classic Vehicle Events, the day centres around a 220m bike sprint through the grounds of Leighton Hall, including a thrilling 60 degree bend just 50 metres from the starting line. There’s also the ever popular auto jumble and trade stands. Grounds open at 9am, with the race starting at 1pm. Tickets: £8.50 adults, and £3.50 for all under 15s.

PAID: 50th Anniversary Gala Weekend, Hesketh Bank, Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24

Head over to West Lancashire Light Railway to help them celebrate their 50th Anniversary Gala Weekend. Live entertainment, beer tents, cake stalls, traditional games and vintage bus rides will be available. Entrance to the site for both days will be free. Tickets for the Saturday evening entertainment and food for both galas will be available in advance from the shop or on the night. Open from 11am both days. For further information or to book tickets contact call 01772 815881.

FREE: Brief Encounter, Preston, Saturday, September 23

On its fallow year Lancashire Encounter festival presents Brief Encounter. It’s a chance to relive Lancashire’s arts festival - or Encounter it for the first time. The evening is packed with exciting things to see, do and experience, including Light Projection at Preston Town Hall; Luminious Landscapes, a spectacular mini procession through the streets of Preston; and The illumaphonium, designed to bemuse, baffle, delight and amuse children (and adults). There’s also a whole host of workshops to enjoy.

FREE: Chocolate Heaven, Fleetwood, Saturday, September 23

Attention all chocoholics! Make your way to Freeport Fleetwood for their own chocolate wonderland. There you can meet Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompas and take part in the Golden Ticket treasure hunt - perfect for the children. Sweet tooth still not satisfied? Then treat yourself to something sweet from Cadbury, Thorntons or Costa Coffee. Also, look out for the living chocolate statues - don’t eat them though! The fun starts at 11am and continues through the day until 4pm.

PAID: Equinox Stargazing, Gisburn, Saturday, September 23

Experience an unforgettable night under the stars in the Forest of Bowland. This weekend is the autumn Equinox, giving equal night and day so there should be great opportunity to travel through the constellations and along the Milky Way. Following an indoor presentation there will be powerful telescopes for you to gaze through, all operated by experienced amateur astronomers, who will attempt to answer your questions. Suitable for adults and accompanied children 12 years and over. Booking essential. Being held at Gisburn Forest Hub from 7.30pm.

PAID: Preston Comic Con, Preston, Saturday, September 23

Stars from film and TV alongside amazing artists will descend on Preston Guild Hall for one of the comic cons of the year. You can expect stars from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Dr Who, Primeval and more. And with artists from Marvel, DC, 2000AD and more to be announced, there is something for all. With almost 100 stalls selling collectables, and food available alongside a fully licensed bar Preston Comic Con 2017 is one not to be missed. Doors open from 10.30am until 5pm.

FREE: Blackpool Roller Derby: Taster Session and New Intake Day, Blackpool, Sunday, September 24

Perhaps you want to improve your fitness, lose weight, try something new or just make some new friends? If this is the case, Roller Derby is the perfect opportunity. The sport originated in America in the 1970s and since then this exciting and tactical game has spread throughout the world. BRD welcomes everyone over the age of 18 to join. No prior skating experience is necessary. Message www.facebook.com/BlackpoolRollerDerby/ to register your interest.

PAID: Mosaic Birdhouse, Preston, Sunday, September 24

Chrissy Webster will be hosting this workshop where you can mosaic and paint in 3D a birdhouse for your garden’s delight. You will learn to work with glass tiles, metal shapes, stained glass, copper foiling and exterior grade painting techniques. This class is open to ages 16 and over or ages 12 and up, accompanied by an adult. It’s being held at Hobbycraft at Deepdale Shopping Park in Preston. The class is £28 and a £12 deposit by card or cheque secures your place. To book visit www.craft-class-lancs.co.uk

PAID: Crafty Vintage, Preston, Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24

Crafty Vintage is a regular social gathering where like minded folk can meet, socialise, share ideas and gather inspiration. They are purveyors of classic vintage, collectibles, retro wares, quirky handmade, fine foods and delectable cuisine.Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve on Saturday and Sunday to see a showcase of talent from the finest creators, collectors and artisans in the land. With something for all the family to enjoy, this should be a wonderful weekend. From 11am until 5pm on both days. Tickets are £2 for adults and under 16s go free.

PAID: Phill Jupitus: Juplicity, Darwen, Saturday, September 23

Join stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus at Darwen Library Theatre for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions. Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funnyman drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it. Contains adult themes and situations, but delivered childishly! For ages 14 and over. Catch him on Saturday, from 8pm (doors open 7pm). Tickets are £15 and available from www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com/ or by calling 0844 847 1664.

FREE: Billy Howorth - Historic England: The Lake District, Carnforth, Saturday, September 23

Local archaeologist and Carnforth Book Shop employee Billy Howorth will be officially launching his book ‘Historic England: The Lake District’. There will be a chance to chat with him about his book, as well as the opportunity to get a copy signed. It’s at Carnforth Book Shop on Market Street, Carnforth on Saturday, between 2pm and 3pm. Admission is free. For more information call the shop on 01524 734588.

PAID: Animal Magic, Burscough, Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24

WWT Martin Mere is opening its doors for a weekend of Animal Magic fun. There will be all sorts of animals available to meet, with animal talks also being held at regular intervals. Included in the fun is craft activities, pond dipping, a wild walk and much, much more. It’s on Saturday and Sunday and admission prices vary. Open from 9.30am.