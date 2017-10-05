Things to do this weekend (October 6 to 9)

There's some great events happening in Lancashire over the coming days:

FREE: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, October 8

Preston jazz legends Free Parking will be pulling up the Ale Emporium, off Fylde Road in Preston on Sunday night. Saxophone maestro Harold Salisbury will be joined by bassist Norman Helm, guitarist Keith Ashcroft and drummer Paul Burgess (pictured), who also plays for rock band 10cc. The music starts at 9pm and admission is free.

FREE: Fun Palace, Preston, Saturday, October 7

Lancashire Archives will be hosting talented and creative people from the Preston community for a day of activities. From Calligraphy to Minecraft, there is fun for all the family with more than 20 activities planned. All ages are welcome. You don’t need a ticket and all events are free. It’s being held at the Lancashire Archives on Bow Lane in Preston. One is also being held at the Harris Library. Fun Palaces are made by local people for their own communities, bringing together arts and sciences, crafts, tech and digital. Visit http://www.lancashire.gov.uk/events.aspx for more.

FREE: Crafty Creative, Preston, Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8

The popular drop-in nature and wildlife themed craft sessions return with a seasonal theme. These sessions are perfect for all ages and no booking is required, just drop-in between the times of 10am until 12pm and then 1pm until 4pm, both days. They are being held at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off Jct 31 of the M6. Although the event is free, there is a small charge per item. You may get a little messy, so come dressed with that in mind! All children must be accompanied by an adult.

PAID: Mister Maker, Burnley, Saturday, October 7

Join CBeebies’ Mister Maker in his hit live theatre tour. With a fabulous supporting cast and art at its heart, this fantastic live show encourages Mini Makers and grown-ups to sing, dance and make some noise! There’s a big ‘make’ to take part in, lots of audience participation and... The Shapes! Yes, you’ll be able to share the fun with Circle, Square, Rectangle and Triangle too! Show times are 1pm and 4pm at Burnley Mechanics. Tickets are £14.50 for adults; £11.50 for children. Call the box office on 01282 664400.

PAID: Blackpool Steam and Vintage Vehicle Rally, Blackpool, Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8

Bringing together the best in steam traction engines, classic cars, tractors, stationary engines, classic commercials, miniature steam and models plus trade stands, funfair, craft tent and beer tent with entertainment, and arena area to view the collection during the show. There really is something for all the family at this event. It’s being held at Lawsons Showground on East Park Drive. Open from 10am until 5pm both days. Tickets are £8 adults; £5 children.

FREE: Clothing Pop-up Swap Shop, Preston, Saturday, October 7

CryBaby Clothes is a locally run pop-up swap shop. Swap your unwanted clothes (providing they are in good condition) for a brand new wardrobe. There is a £2 entry for unlimited swaps. Got nothing to swap? All clothes are available to buy too. This is perfect for families, students, coffee lovers, and shopaholics as it is held in a coffee shop. The venue, at 62 Friargate in Preston, is child friendly, dog friendly and family friendly. Open from 10am until 12pm. For more information call 07757 497206.

FREE: Magical Childhood Family Festival, Lytham, Saturday, October 7

Everyone deserves a magical childhood. Plus, grown-ups should never lose sight of the joy that simple pleasures bring. This event is a celebration of childhood - for all ages. There will be stalls, activities, games and demonstrations, plus great raffle prizes for kids and parents. The event is being held in aid of the Girlguiding NW international trip to Nepal, to help Classrooms in the Clouds. It’s at Lytham Methodist Church on Park Street from 1pm until 4pm.

PAID: The Continental’s 18th Beer & Cider Festival, Preston, Thursday, October 5 to Sunday, October 8

Anyone who has been to one of these shindigs before (and that’s a lot of you!) will know the drill - There’s two beer halls which house over 200 cask ales, ciders and perries from across the UK and beyond. There’s also a speciality keg beer bar, and an increased size gin bar. Add to this some excellent live music and food, it makes for a festival not to be missed. Open from 5pm until midnight (Thurs); 12pm until 12.30am (Fri & Sat) and 12pm until 8pm Sun. Tickets are £3 (Thurs); £4 (Sat & Sun); free (Sun).

PAID: Brush & Tipple Art Party, Lytham, Saturday, October 7

Join the Brush & Tipple gang for an evening out where you can explore your undiscovered artistic talents in a fun and social party atmosphere. No artistic knowledge or material required. The instructors provide the equipment needed to guide you towards your own work of art, while you enjoy your favourite tipple with old and new friends. It’s being held at Booths Cafe, off Heyhouses Lane in Lytham St Annes. Runs from 7pm until 9.30pm. Tickets: £20. Visit www.brushandtipple.co.uk/ to book.

PAID: Moon Watch & Meteors, Preston, Sunday, October 8

Enjoy an unforgettable evening under the night sky at Brockholes Nature Reserve for a ‘Moon Watch and Meteors’ event.Running from 7.15pm until 10pm, they hope to show the many wonders of the sky through their powerful telescopes and binoculars. These are all operated by local astronomers. Pre-booking is essential for this event. Tickets are £10 for adults; £6.95 for children. To book visit http://brockholes.skiddletickets.com/event.php?id=13055568

FREE: Let’s Play Real Games, Fleetwood, Saturday, October 7

Traditional board games are enjoying growing popularity in this digital age. And at Fleetwood Library they have a lively and informal group of players of all ages and all abilities, from absolute beginners upwards. So why not go along and join in to have real fun with real games? All ages welcome. This event is free and no ticket or booking is required. This weekly event runs from 11am until 12pm. Fleetwood Library is on North Albert Street. For more information call 0300 123 6703.

PAID: Fungal Foray, Preston, Saturday, October 7

Foraging expert Dave Winnard returns to Brockholes Nature Reserve to lead the ever popular Fungal Foray. This walk will help you to identify fungi with more confidence and understand the families of fungi and how to tell them apart... from the edible cep to the deadly deathcap! It’s on Saturday from 10am until 12pm. Tickets are £7 for adults. Price includes car parking. Pre-booking is required - visit www.brockholes.org/events/events-calendar/ to do this. Brockholes Nature Reserve can be found off Jct 31 of the M6. For more details call 01772 872000.

PAID: Stick Man, Blackburn, Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7

Touching, funny and utterly original, Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is coming to Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on Friday at 1.30pm and Saturday at 11am. This award-winning production, from the team behind Tiddler and other Terrific Tales and The Scarecrows’ Wedding, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves. Most suitable for all aged 3 and over but all ages welcome. Tickets are £12 adults and £10 for concessions. Call the box office on 0844 847 1664 to book.

PAID: BeerFest, New Longton, Friday, October 6 until Sunday, October 8

A popular three-day beer and music festival is returning to New Longton. The event is being hosted by New Longton Sports and Social Club on Chapel Lane in New Longton. The event will serve up 25 real ales, alongside five ciders. There will also be a new gin and prosecco bar. Entry is £5 and includes two beer tokens.

PAID: Neil White Masterclass, Burnley, Monday, October 9

Number one bestselling crime writer Neil White, the author of ten published novels, will be giving a masterclass on how to improve your writing. From how to plot to how to avoid the common mistakes, as well as giving advice on how to get published, Neil will inform and entertain you, and take you one step closer to seeing your story on the shelves. It’s on Monday at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, starting at 5pm. Tickets are £4.50, concessions at £3.50.