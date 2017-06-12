Things to do this weekend (June 17 and 18)

Here's hoping for better weather this weekend to enjoy some of these great events.

PAID: Blackpool’s Outdoor Beer & Cider Festival, Blackpool, Friday, June 16 until Sunday, June 18

Summer time is beer time! So why not head to the Sunlounge on Blackpool’s North pier for the only outdoor Beer and Cider Festival in Blackpool. Don’t worry if the weather isn’t kind; you’ll be covered up. More than 50 real ales, craft ales and ciders will be on offer over the course of the three day festival. Also features hot food and live entertainment. And there is 10% off real ale for CAMRA card holders. It runs from 12pm until 11pm each day and admission is just £3. For more details call 01253 622255.

FREE: Arts Centre Craft and Collectors Fair, Garstang, Saturday, June 17

Garstang Arts Centre Craft and Collectors Fair runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm. From small antiques and collectables, cards, handmade wooden objects and pens, cushions and aprons, to vintage cutlery and coins,books, wonderful jewellery, handmade notebooks and decorations, hand-crafted ornaments made from eggs and delicious homemade cakes, there is surely something there for everyone. Light refreshments will also be available all day.

PAID: PCW Wrestling, Blackpool, Saturday, June 17

Wrestling returns to Blackpool Tower for a free show! The show features wrestling TV stars and talent known all over the world. All will be revealed soon but 900 of the 1000 tickets have already been snapped up so don’t hang around too long. Preston City Wrestling are presenting the event.General Admission is free - you only pay the £2 booking fee per ticket via the website www.prestoncitywrestling.com. Once tickets are gone they are gone. It starts at 5pm. For more information call 01253 622242.

PAID: Nature Dad’s Trail, Preston, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend by exploring a special trail across Brockholes Nature Reserve to find out more about what wildlife dads are up to there at the reserve. There is a celebratory treat for those who successfully complete the trail too! It’s all happening between 10am and 3pm on both days. Tickets are £3 per pack. Brockholes Nature Reserve can be found off Jct 31 of the M6, near Preston. For more information visit www.brockholes.org/ or telephone 01772 872000.

PAID: Bel Canto with Olivia Singleton and Karla Grant, Lancaster, Saturday, June 17

Olivia, 19, is from the local village of Garstang and currently studies Vocal Studies and Opera at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Alongside her friend and colleague from the Conservatoire, they aim to bring to you a classy evening of beautiful singing. From Mozart to Hahn, this is an event not to be missed! It’s on at the Ashton Suite at Lancaster Golf Club. Doors open at 6pm and tickets are £20, and include canapés and prosecco on arrival. To book call 07814 308093.

FREE: Exhibition: Emma Hart and Jonathan Baldock - Love Life, Blackpool, from Saturday, June 17 until Saturday, August 12

Emma Hart and Johnathan Baldock’s exhibition radically re-imagines Punch and Judy for a contemporary audience through soft sculptures, ceramic objects, costumes, video and sound. The exhibition will include new works made with the Illuminations and also puppets from the Grundy’s collection. It’s at the Grunday Art Gallery on Queen Street. Open daily from 10am until 5pm. Call o1253 478170 for information.

PAID: Monster Truck Fathers Day Special, Thornton-in-Craven, Sunday, June 18

It’s Monster Truck Madness at Thornton Hall Farm, near Skipton, this Father’s Day. Why not go along and watch their amazing displays in the morning and afternoon. There’s also lots of farm fun to be had too - including animal feeding, animal petting and egg collecting. Open from 10am. Tickets are £9 for adults; £8 for ages two and over; £5 for the under twos and those under the age of one go free. Tickets must be purchased in advance for this event and are available online at www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/

PAID: Scorton Steam, Scorton, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

A death-defying acrobatic display is to take centre stage at this year’s Scorton Steam, which takes place as always over the Fathers’ Day weekend. But as always, the real stars of Scorton Steam are the 600 plus exhibits of vehicles of all ages, shapes and sizes. Scorton Steam is held at Woodacre Lodge Farm on Gubberford Lane. Day entry is £10 for adults and £7 for concessions (children aged 10 to 16 years and senior citizens). Children under 10 years are admitted free. Visit www.scortonsteam.co.uk/

PAID: Blackpool Heritage Tour - Lightworks, Blackpool, Saturday, June 17

Here’s a chance to see the fabulous Illuminations Collection, containing over 20,000 pieces from the 1920s to the present day. You will them embark on a tour of Lightworks, the home of the Illuminations, to see how they are made from initial design to final construction. For those with illuminated autumn memories of Blackpool this is a tour not to be missed! Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for children. Open from 11.15am. Call 01253 478222 for more information.

PAID: West Coast Classic Sportive, Preston, Sunday, June 18

In its first year, the temptingly titled West Coast Fish and Chip Ride takes you from city to sea, exhibiting some of the best of Bowland en route. With one or two tough climbs to test you, and — perhaps more pertinently — work up an appetite. Meet at Preston’s College on St Vincent’s Road in Preston for registration from 7.40am. Races start between 8am and 9am. For more information visit www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk/events/west-coast-classic-sportive/ or call 01425 653372.