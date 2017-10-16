Zombie Halloween party in Morecambe

Zombies will descend on the town for a ghoulish evening of entertaining horror.

Halloween party Zombieville returns to the resort on Friday October 27 from 4pm-7pm.

Zombieville returns to Morecambe.

The event, organised by local DJ Steve Middlesbrough, attracts hundreds of families to the Winter Gardens each year.

Councillor Terrie Metcalfe has been involved in Zombieville since the beginning in 2012.

“It is a fun event where you can dress up and make a total fool out of yourself and it benefits the town,” said Terri, a Lancaster City Councillor for the Poulton ward.

“Originally it was just a day event for the kids and a party for adults at night but it’s now become more of a children’s Halloween party, the kids love it.

“Any opportunity to dress up, I’m there.”

Terri is Lady Mayoress and will present prizes for the best children’s spooky outfits. Some of the prizes will be Zombieville’s famous dead toy rats.

DJ Sean Dredd will be playing party tracks and the Zombiettes Cheerleaders will be performing dance routines.

‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ from Pirates of the Caribbean and ‘Merida’ from Disney’s Brave will make an appearance.

Sophie Butler Dance Academy dancers and singers Katie Clark and CJ also form part of the line-up.

There will also be hot horror dogs, spooky sweets and soft drinks.

Tickets cost £5 for children (open to all ages), adults go free.

For more call Kalimba Events on 07771 692 626.