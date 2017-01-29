TV star to appear at Lancaster Dukes

Star of The IT Crowd, Murder In Successville and Austentatious, award-winning comedian, actor and improviser, Rachel Parris appears at The Dukes next month.

Seen recently selling out the Lancaster theatre as part of the Austentatious cast, on February 19, Rachel brings her latest one woman show featuring her trademark musical comedy.

Best Laid Plans has already won What’s On London’s Best Musical Comedy Show Award and received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The show is a mixture of musical comedy anthems plus frank and funny stand-up, an honest comic take on what happens when your plans suddenly fall down the drain and you have to build new ones. It’s about a break-up, children, weddings, sex and the Samaritans – but not in that order.

Rachel has made several appearances on BBC Radio 4 and BBC 6 Music, most recently in The Now Show, and on television, she appeared in the IT Crowd Special on Channel 4.

An experienced improviser, Rachel is a founder of the award-winning improv comedy smash hit Austentatious, which is resident at London’s Leicester Square Theatre and has finished its third UK tour.

Rachel kicks off a comedy season at The Dukes which is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus. Tickets £10/£8 on 01524 598500 or www.dukes-lancaster.org.