TV’s Milkshake! comes to Lancaster

Bob The Builder, Fireman Sam and Noddy will soon be dancing in Lancaster as a popular TV network pays a visit.

A top children’s network will be turning their programmes into reality as it showcases a magical live show.

Milkshake! Live will be coming to the Lancaster Grand Theatre in February 2018.

Tickets are already selling fast for the Milkshake! Live ‘The Magic Story Book’ show next year.

Coming to the Lancaster Grand Theatre for one day only, the production gives children the chance to meet their favourite characters up close.

“It’s a magical show full of audience participation,” said Derek Moran, Milkshake presenter and show director.

“The Milkshake audience will love the classic fairytale storylines, the songs and seeing lots of their favourite Milkshake! characters live on stage.”

The show stars Milkshake! favourites Little Princess, Toyland Detective, Shimmer and Shine, Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper as well as Milkshake! Monkey and two presenters.

With music, singing and dancing, the performance is the fourth nationwide live tour from Channel 5’s Milkshake! The TV show is aimed at children aged two-seven-years-old and is broadcasted on weekdays at 6am-9.15am, weekends at 6am-10am.

It takes place at the Grand on Friday February 16 2018, 12noon and 3.30pm.

Tickets £15, under 16s £13.50, under 12 months go free and a family ticket £53 at on 01524 64695.