TV circus stars get ready to shock Lancaster

There is no clowning around when it comes to this circus group – in fact quite the opposite.

The Circus of Horrors aim to shock and amaze audiences tomorrow as their zip-wire their way to the Lancaster Grand.

Originally starting their performances at Glastonbury Festival, the Circus of Horrors are celebrating their 21st anniversary with their new tour “Never-ending Nightmare.”

Combining goth, steamnpunk and burlesque imagery the group vow to create a freak show like no other.

They were the only circus ever to reach the finals of ITV TV show Britain’s Got Talent and became the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

A typical show can involve brave acts woven into a Alice in ‘Horrorland’ type story performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays over 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world – the show also played 10 nights at London’s O2.

Their appearances on various subsequent TV shows have turned what started as a cult show into a household name – taking the extreme to the mainstream.

The Circus of Horrors returns to Lancaster Grand on March 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets available at www.lancastergrand.co.uk or 01524 64695. Tickets £22 stalls, £20 circle, £18 front rows.