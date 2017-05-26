Trainspotting performed on stage at Lancaster theatre

The Dukes is offering a ticket to a ride you won’t forget when Trainspotting arrives in June.

This punchy production will recapture the passion and controversy of the famous novel by Irvine Welsh and globally successful film when it is performed at the Lancaster theatre from June 3-4.

Trainspotting is the story of Mark Renton and his friends living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the 1980s. This original stage adaptation, which won The Sunday Times Award for Best New Play, was instantly successful and controversial.

For this 21st anniversary production, In Your Face Theatre’s Scottish cast have created a snappy and vibrant affirmation of the power and humour of the piece.

The audience are literally part of the show, including the notorious “worst toilet in Scotland” scene which will be performed in The Round.

Trainspotting is described as a no-holds-barred immersive, in-yer-face theatre production which contains nudity, very strong language, scenes of a violent and sexual nature and depictions of heavy drug use. Age guidance is 16 plus.

Performances take place on June 1 at 7pm and on June 2 and 3 at 7pm and 8.45pm.

For more information and to book tickets priced £18 (seated) and £15 (general admission) ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or check www.dukes-lancaster.org.