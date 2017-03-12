Toil and trouble in fresh take on Macbeth play

A female Macbeth and male witches appear in a fresh retelling of the Scottish play by The Dukes Young Actors this spring.

Ciara Adams will take on the lead role of Macbeth, having appeared in The Dukes Young Actors successful production of The Crucible last year.

A youthful cast will take to The Round stage again at the Lancaster theatre to bring Shakespeare’s bloodiest tragedy to life.

Drawing on James I’s obsession with witchcraft, this gruesome classic about a husband and wife who share a murderous ambition to obtain absolute power, stoked a fire dramatically felt in Lancaster months after its first performance during the trial of the Pendle witches.

It is Lancaster’s connection with witchcraft which partly inspired director Liz Stevenson to choose Macbeth for The Young Actors annual production.

Liz won the 2015 JMK Young Director Award for Barbarians at the Young Vic which was nominated for an Olivier Award last year.

Liz has a particular interest in horror and thrillers and her version of Macbeth, which is recommended for anyone aged 10 plus, will be gritty and very physical with original music.

Performances take place at 7.30pm from March 22-25 with a 2pm matinee on March 25. There will be a post show talk-back on March 24 free to all ticketholders.

Tickets are priced £10/£8. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.