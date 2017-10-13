The boy who loses his heart comes to Morecambe

The story about a young boy who bottles up his heart and throws it into the sea will be told in Morecambe.

‘A Heart At Sea’ is Half A String Theatre’s newest production and uses live music and puppetry to tell the moving story on a miniature scale.

The original song-writing is set to visuals centred around a carved wooden chest that holds the secrets to the story.

Intricate puppets are swept through a transforming wooden world created by the chest.

The original songs, composed by Avi Simmons, knit together the tale through live vocals, instruments and a loop station. The music sweeps through echoing soundscapes to create a visceral experience.

The show forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s autumn season of touring, taking professional arts events to halls and libraries across the county.

“‘A Heart At Sea’ is an imaginative piece of storytelling which conjures up a wondrous miniature world in which we can peek inside,” said Lyndsey Wilson of Spot On Lancashire.

“The show deals with some weighty themes such as love and loss with a beautiful sensitivity and a lightness of touch. It’s an uplifting story that will stay in audience’s hearts for a very long time.”

It comes to Morecambe Library on Saturday October 21, at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 children.

To book tickets visit the library on Central Drive or email morecambe.library@lancashire.gov.uk.