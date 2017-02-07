Taste of Brief Encounter returns to Carnforth Station

The daughter of a Brief Encounter actress will revisit her mother’s famous scenes at Carnforth Station for a new show.

Parts of Brief Encounter, a British romantic drama, were filmed at Carnforth Station in 1945.

Now the daughter of actress Celia Johnson, who starred in the film, is taking to stages across Lancashire to tell the story of her mother’s war years, through letters to her father, Peter, brother of James Bond creator, Ian Fleming.

“It was a joy to discover these letters and I hope you will find them as funny and moving as I do,” said Lucy

Lucy Fleming and real-life, actor husband Simon Williams, star in ‘Posting Letters to the Moon’, an account of life during the war, highlighting domestic problems and being a film star.

In March Celia’s story will return, through a sold out performance of Posting Letters to the Moon’ at Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, as well as a tour at The Dukes, in Lancaster on Wednesday March 1.

Celia’s letters tell of her life in a large isolated house with her small son, two widows and their evacuated children and very little help. Life is curtailed through rationing, of petrol, clothes and food.

Posting Letters to the Moon will be at Carnforth Station Heritage Centre on March 2, tickets sold out for that performance but available at other venues via www.postingletterstothemoon.com.