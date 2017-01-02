Tale of destructive love comes to Lancaster

Following a critically acclaimed seven-week run in London’s Soho Theatre last year, OperaUpClose make their debut performance in Lancaster with Bizet’s Carmen.

Written and directed by the company’s Olivier award-winning artistic director, Robin Norton-Hale, Carmen is set in a torrid South American landscape of dust and concrete in the mid-twentieth century, where small-town boredom and machismo can turn nasty.

Critics say Carmen captivates and provokes, disturbing the composure of everyone she encounters.

Sparks fly when she meets José, but as her passion cools, his turns to obsession. Unable to control his feelings, or the woman who inspired them, he descends into violence. But Carmen will not give up her freedom for anyone.

Bizet’s powerful melodies are orchestrated for a quartet of strings, woodwind and piano by composer Harry Blake.

In an extract from a programme note, Robin Norton-Hale said: “There is no typical victim of domestic abuse, but there is a stereotypical one – a meek, easily browbeaten, isolated woman.

“Carmen does not fit this image.”

Carmen will appear at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday, January 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 and £18 for concessions, available from the Grand box office on 01524 64695 or by visiting the website at http://www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows.