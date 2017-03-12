Shakespeare performances return to Lancaster Castle

When a city theatre company retired from performing Shakespeare at Lancaster Castle it looked like there would no longer be Bard performances around the historic grounds.

Demi Paradise departed after 16 years and 10 performances at the castle – now Attic Door Productions is stepping up to the mark.

Organisers at Attic Door have previously been involved with Morecambe’s Bard By The Beach Shakespeare Festival.

“It seemed the perfect fit,” said company director Ben Muir.

“We already perform murder mysteries at the castle and for the last two years we have staged a promenade production in the Shire Hall for families.”

Their previous family productions, such as Alice in Wonderland and Wind in the Willows, have all been sell-outs at the castle.

“When we discovered that Demi Paradise would be retiring we approached the castle and offered our services.

“Shakespeare at the castle has become almost as famous as the Duke’s theatre in the park and it’s a tradition that deserves to continue.”

Attic Door’s new show at the castle will be The Two Gentlemen of Verona taking place between April 18-29.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona is believed to have been Shakespeare’s first play and features moments of comedy and farce.

“It’s the perfect piece for our debut”, said Ben.

“It’s only fitting that it should be our first performance at the castle.”

Organisers are keeping the performance as local as possible with their production poster being designed by local artist Sazi Harrop.

They will also be casting from within the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

“There’s such a wealth of talent in this locale that it seems silly to look any further than our own city to find the cast,” added Ben.

Organisers are currently holding auditions and anyone interested in taking part should email us info@atticdoorproductions.co.uk.

Shakespeare is not the only production Attic Door will be staging at the castle this year.

A full programme of events will be coming up including a return of their family promenade show, The Jungle Book; then in October The Trial of Van Helsing,and in December an adaption of Dicken’s Christmas Carol.

They will also be holding a secret agent themed murder mystery in May.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona runs from April 18-29 (no shows on Sunday and matinees on Saturdays). Ticket prices range from £12.50 - £22.50. Call 01524 64998 to book now.