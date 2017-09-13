Scary storytellers set Lancaster stage for ghostly show

Legend has it that many years ago a book of terrifying tales was found.

Now, you are invited to discover the secrets of The Book of Darkness and Light... if you dare.

Two ghostly performers will tell three chilling tales at The Dukes on September 20 and 21 as the Lancaster theatre kicks off a national tour of the gothic storytelling show – The Book of Darkness and Light.

Writer Adam Z Robinson and musician Ben Styles use original ghost stories and live violin music in this spooky, mesmerising and charming show which will include some short, local ghost stories and legends specific to Lancaster.

With the ancient book in hand, Robinson tells three chilling tales as Styles fills The Round with a beautiful, haunting score.

The stories range from moving to macabre. In Plagued, a cruel politician gets his comeuppance when he returns home one wintery night.

In Girl, Dancing an ageing stage star becomes jealous of her step-daughter’s fame, making a ghastly decision to get her out of the picture and in The Bonehouse, a historian comes face-to-face with the gruesome history of an abandoned village lock-up.

The Book of Darkness and Light, which is recommended for anyone aged 14 plus, will be performed at 7.30pm on September 20 and at 6.15pm and 8.30pm on September 21.

Tickets are priced £12, with £2 off for concessions. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.