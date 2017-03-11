Puppetry brings Frankenstein to life in Lancaster

The year is 1816 in Geneva and nature’s secret to life is being pursued on stage.

Marking the bicentenary of the creation of Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre’s brand new stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic horror masterpiece makes its way to Lancaster.

Victor Frankenstein obsesses in the elixir of life itself but nothing can prepare him for what he creates. So begins a gripping life or death adventure taking him to the ends of the earth and beyond.

Adapted by John Ginman, this world premiere fuses bold ensemble storytelling, live music and puppetry to create a fresh telling of what has become a landmark work of literature.

A unique feature of the production is the use of Bunraku-style puppetry to portray The Creature.

Designed and built by Yvonne Stone (Warhorse, His Dark Materials), the full size 6’4” puppet, which needs up to three people to manipulate it, adds an exciting new dimension to the retelling of the classic story.

The cast includes Ben Warwick as Victor Frankenstein, Max Gallagher as Henry Clerval, Lara Cowin as Elizabeth Lavenza, Louis Labovitch and Ashley Sean-Cook.

Frankenstein comes to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday March 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, £15 for concessions and £10 for children.