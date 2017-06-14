Morecambe cast get set to perform 9 to 5

Working nine to five maybe a way to make a living for some but not for these three girls as audiences are about to find out.

Judy, Dorlaee and Violet have had enough of their boss Franklin and decide to kidnap him to escape office life.

Their journey takes up singer Dolly Parton’s popular musical 9 to 5, originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt in April 2009.

This month it is being presented by Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (MAODS) at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The cast of 30 will perform the comical musical and have been hard at work in rehearsals since January.

“It is a fairly new show from an amateur point of view, it has not been on release for long,” said Joyce Warrington, chairman at MAODS.

“It all takes place in an office with the three girls and their boss who they hate. It is the story of three unlikely friends trying to serve in a man’s world.

“It is a good night’s entertainment, we have a fantastic cast, with music and comedy, what’s not to like?”

Franklin Hart Junior is played by Ray Jenkinson, Judy by Hannah Morris, Doralee, which Dolly Parton played nationally, is by Sophie Butler and Violet by Alison Birtle.

The society has researched extensively to perfect the 80s wardrobe.

The show is at the Grand from June 27 to July 1 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets cost £15 and Saturday matinee costs £12, on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk or by visiting the box office, St Leonardgate, Lancaster.