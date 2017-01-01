More dates added for Pinocchio performance in Lancaster

There’s an extra chance to see Pinocchio at The Dukes before he waves goodbye on January 7.

The Lancaster theatre has squeezed in an additional performance at 6pm on January 5 to ensure as many people as possible have a chance of seeing what has been one of The Dukes most popular Christmas shows in recent years.

Lancaster’s very own Lucas Button, who plays Pinocchio, will be appearing on the stage of London Coliseum next in the English National Opera’s production of The Winter’s Tale which opens on February 27.

Pinocchio is the story of a wooden puppet who magically springs to life and along with a smart-talking sidekick, sets off on a journey to become a real boy. But life is tough when you’re made of wood and your nose just won’t stop growing.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold already for Pinocchio, which is recommended for anyone aged five and over.

To book for the remaining shows ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Meanwhile, also taking place at The Dukes will be a new season of Stage on Screen events.

A bold re-imagining of Shakespeare’s magical play The Tempest, starring Simon Russell Beale, kicks off the new satellite screenings when it is beamed live by the Royal Shakespeare Company on January 11.

And there’s a matinee encore screening of No Man’s Land (12A) at the National Theatre starring Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart on January 12.

Tickets for these are priced £13.50/£12.50 concessions.