Lancaster park welcomes more outdoor performances

Williamson Park in Lancaster will host two more outdoor theatre productions this August in its very own natural amphitheatre, The Dell.

Now in its 26th open-air touring season, outdoor theatre company Illyria is returning to set up stage in the park to perform adaptations of William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’ and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘The Lost World.’

In the bard’s shortest, funniest and most rumbustious comedy, The Comedy of Errors includes two sets of identical twins, separated at birth, unknowingly end up in the same city, and through a series of chance meetings their lives and sanity begin to unravel.

The performance takes place on Sunday August 13 at 7.30pm (gates open at 7pm) and is suitable for adults and children age five years and over.

On Tuesday, August 22, at 6.30pm, children can enjoy watching Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s version of The Lost World.

Storytellers since before Homer have spun yarns about adventurers’ travels to strange lands and the monsters they meet there.

Tickets for both shows cost £13.50 for adults, £8.50 concession/child and a family (two adults and two children) costs £38 at www.lancaster.gov.uk/VICticketbox or 01524 33318 or 582394 or in person from the shop in Williamson Park and Lancaster Visitor Information Centre.