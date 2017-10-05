Lancaster Footlights to perform Our Country’s Good

The year is 1787, the place is Botany Bay, Australia.

The people are a mixture of British convicts ejected from their homeland and the unforgiving officers in charge of their punishment.

This is Our Country’s Good, the Timberlake Wertenbaker’s play presented by Lancaster Footlights.

It tells the story of convicts in a penal colony. In reality the convicts endured a long journey of unbearable hardship, chained and deprived of light and air.

In the list of convicted people are names of some who were sentenced in Lancaster.

About the same time in Lancaster, the Lancaster Grand theatre, then known as The Theatre, was built in 1782.

The play makes reference to Kemble, a famous actor in Drury Lane, London.

He also had a connection with the Grand theatre, as his brother, John Kemble, managed the theatre for a while.

In the play Captain Philip and young Lieutenant Clark want to improve the lives of the prisoners.

The Footlights’ play is directed by Emma Wright and takes place at the Lancaster Grand from October 12-20 at 7.30pm. There is a matinee at 2.30pm on October 21.

Tickets cost £10/£9 concessions on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.