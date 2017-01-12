Lancaster Dukes serves up delicious drama

Feed your mind and your belly at The Chef Show coming to The Dukes this January.

Part play, park cookery demonstration, The Chef Show takes its audience behind the scenes on a busy Saturday night in the local curry house.

Two actors play a cast of thousands in heroic and comic tales inspired by interviews with real people in the trade.

At The Dukes on January 13 and 14, they will be joined in The Round by a chef from Bombay Balti, in Lancaster, providing tips on how to create a spicy offering of your own.

The performance will be followed by a chance to share food and conversation with the chef and the cast.

The Chef Show is produced by Ragged Edge, a new theatre company founded by Stefan Escreet who directs it. Stefan’s long theatre career began in The Dukes lighting and stage management departments before he became a professional actor.

Stefan was inspired to produce The Chef Show by a cookery demonstration at a village hall in Bassenthwaite where he lives.

It reflects on the many market towns where there are ‘Indian’ restaurants with staff who rarely have any social contact with other members of the community apart from serving them food.

The show has been written by Nick Ahad, a regular Emmerdale scriptwriter. Tickets are priced £12/£10 concessions. Book on 01524 598500.