Lancaster comedy writers to host free show

After 23 years of writing comedy sketches for their own amusement, friends Phil Woods and Steve Smith finally have their own live comedy sketch show – ‘Putting On Shorts.’

Just over a year ago Lancaster Footlights scheduled a three-night run of some of their sketches but the show was cancelled at short notice due to illness.

Since then Phil and Steve have written several more sketches and took the plunge to arrange a show themselves.

“It’s amazing to see everything come together; to see words we’ve written brought to life by actors who bring their own personality to the roles,” said Steve.

The show includes 18 sketches and eight actors, ranging in experience from a semi-professional comedy actor with his own production company, to Phil and Steve.

Phil and Steve have taken inspiration from Fry and Laurie, The Two Ronnies and Morecambe and Wise for their sketches.

“I remember in 1986 as a teenager videoing every episode of a BBC series called ’20 Years of The Two Ronnies,” said Steve. “Over the next few years I watched every programme several times.

“Those sort of times have shaped my writing and are responsible for a lot of the observations and jokes I make in everyday life.”

The free show is suitable for 12 and over and will take place in Lancaster on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30pm at the King’s Community Church on Phoenix Street in Lancaster.

The show lasts 90 minutes and includes a short interval.