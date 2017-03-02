Indian drama comes to Dukes in Lancaster

A new play about a woman’s desperate journey across the world to fulfil her dream of becoming a mother will be performed at The Dukes this week.

Made In India is set in a surrogacy clinic in Gujurat – motherhood’s last chance saloon for Londoner, Eva.

There she meets dairy worker and single mother Aditi who is willing to become a surrogate as a lifeline out of poverty for herself and her young daughters.

This all-female play reveals a largely untold deeply human story set in a country once regarded as the world’s ‘surrogacy hub.’

Written by new British Asian playwright Satinder Chohan, Made In India is produced by Tamasha, Britain’s foremost touring theatre company.

The company’s new plays have been credited with playing a key role in driving the crossover of Asian culture into the British mainstream, most notably with East is East.

Made In India visits The Dukes from March 2-4 and there’s a post show talkback on March 3. Age guidance is 14+ and tickets are priced £13/£11 concessions.

To book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

If you can’t make it to The Dukes the play is touring the country until April 8. To find out more then please visit www.tamasha.org.uk/made-in-india/.