Hansel and Gretel and Two to be performed in Lancaster

A gingerbread house, evil step-mother, talking birds, witches and dancing trees are all part of the wonderful fantasy which makes up Hansel and Gretel at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre.

Running from June 1 to 3, the classic fairytale with a few new twists is the latest production from the ever-popular Stagestruck Theatre Group.

Performances are at 7.30pm each night and there is also a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Stagestruck features children and adults from the Lancaster and Morecambe district and has previously brought audiences Alice in Wonderland at the Grand, as well as Wizard of Oz and Oliver at Morecambe Winter Gardens, among others, over the years.

Tickets for Hansel and Gretel are available at £10 each (£8 for concessions) from Lancaster Grand box office on 01524 64695 or visit www.lancastergrand.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Studio Footlights will be presenting Jim Cartwright’s Two at The Auditorium at The Storey.

Husband and wife team, Peta and Christopher Heron energetically play the 14 parts between them.

The couple were last seen on stage together, as husband and wife, in Lancaster Footlights’ production of The Life of Riley at The Grand Theatre.

Two follows the various customers during one evening in their local, along with the bickering landlord and his wife.

It is being performed on Thursday June 1 to Saturday June 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets £7, on same contact as above.