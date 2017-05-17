Groovy times arrive in West End

Fresh from its success in the West End, The Simon and Garfunkel Story will soon be delighting audiences in Morecambe.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actors and musicians, the show takes you back through the ‘groovy’ times of the 1960s.

Now seen by more than 250,000 people across the world, it is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock n roll duo ‘Tom and Jerry’, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

The cast leads are Sam O’Hanlon and Charles Blyth, Leon Camfield, Adam Smith and Matt Swales, the show is directed by Dean Elliot and David Beck.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage while a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more.

Critics say with every performance creating a standing ovation, this is an evening not to be missed.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story comes to the Platform in Morecambe on Friday (May 19). The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £19.50 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or on 01524 582803.