Goth night coming to Morecambe

A Morecambe theatre will host its first Goth night celebrating alternative music and dress sense.

Alex, a volunteer at Morecambe Winter Gardens, is organising Corrosion – a night celebrating music genres from the Goth and alternative scene.

“I wanted to do this because there is no alternative nights in Morecambe at the moment,” said Alex.

“There are too many mainstream events doing everything. I have had a bit of feedback from people saying they would like somewhere in Morecambe so they don’t have to travel back from Lancaster and I have always liked that sort of music, so I thought why not.”

Corrosion, which takes place on Saturday, April 1, will be in the theatre’s function room and will include a host of DJs bringing audiences Goth music from 8pm till late.

“Goth is many things now,” said Alex. “It came out of punk with bands like the Banshees and Specimen, it can be a lifestyle change.

“There’s different styles of Goth, electric, Victorian, cyber, tradition, that makes it so much easier for us as we can incorporate lots of different music for the night.”

Alex hopes most visitors will wear Goth gear for the event and is aiming to put Corrosion on as a monthly slot at the theatre.

Tickets cost £1 on the door –this will increase to £3 for future events.