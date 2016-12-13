Festive pantomime celebrates Morecambe

A festive pantomime will mention The Visitor in its script when it pays homage to Morecambe this weekend.

Cinderella will take place at the Morecambe Winter Gardens – the theatre’s first pantomime in 30 years.

The Visitor’s court watch section will be mentioned, as well as other resort landmarks, in a scene between the two ugly step-sisters, played by John Hunt and Morgan Cvetkovic-Jones.

“The two step-sisters are taking a selfie at the ball and one sister says the picture would be appropriate for the paper’s court watch section,” said director and script writer Andy Jones.

“It’s just a bit of fun and we are hoping it will attract more people from the area.”

Tracey Austin’s Dance Factory will present Cinderella at the theatre from December 17-22.

The cast of 70, ranging from two-years-old to 55, have been rehearsing for the past six weeks for the classic production.

Rhianna Lord is over the moon to be playing Cinderella. The 16-year-old who goes to Morecambe High School plays the character whilst Sophie Jones also plays Cinderella in the dancing transformation scene.

Scott Bird plays the prince, Matthew Khan plays Buttons and Vesna Cvetkovic-Jones plays the wicked step-mother, who is also Mr Jones’s wife and Morgan’s mother.

The play is on Saturday December 17 at 7pm, Sunday December 18 at 2pm, Wednesday December 21 at 10am and Thursday December 22 at 7pm. Tickets £6 available on 01524 409009 or www.morecambewintergardens.co.uk/events/cinderella/.